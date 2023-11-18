SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Downtown church helps fill Thanksgiving plates for those in need

Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street...
Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street Baptist Church hopes to deliver.(Live 5 News)
By Anna Harris
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street Baptist Church hopes to deliver.

For the last six years, Morris Street Baptist Church in downtown Charleston has hosted food distribution events every third Saturday of each month. Because of the overwhelming need from those struggling with food insecurity in the area, the church’s food ministry chairperson, Emily Smith, says they feed about 60 to 75 people a month.

“We are blessed to have, but there are so many in the community that don’t have,” Smith said. “And we want it to be a blessing.”

This month, Hendrick Lexus donated 100 frozen turkeys and, by partnering with the Lowcountry Food Bank, like they always do, the church was able to pass out canned foods, rice, mac and cheese, fruit and anything else needed to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s important that we all be able to eat at the table and it’s a blessing for us to serve because we are indeed servants,” Smith said.

To grab food or volunteer with future food distribution events, call the Morris Street Baptist office at 843-723-0408. Ask for Emily Smith or leave her a message.

All distributions are hosted on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon.

If there are frozen turkeys still left over from this Saturday’s event, Smith says the rest will be passed out at the Christmas distribution Saturday, Dec. 16.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle...
1 found dead in vehicle submerged in Dorchester County retention pond
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say Deputy James Hank Carter was fired due to an...
Former Charleston Co. deputy under investigation over use of force allegation
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Murdaugh accepts plea agreement ahead of financial crimes trial

Latest News

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon,...
2 people hurt in North Charleston shooting
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police responding to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond
The bridge leading into downtown Charleston has now reopened after a previous failure of bridge...
Bridge into Downtown Charleston opened, traffic flowing