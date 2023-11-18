Downtown church helps fill Thanksgiving plates for those in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street Baptist Church hopes to deliver.

For the last six years, Morris Street Baptist Church in downtown Charleston has hosted food distribution events every third Saturday of each month. Because of the overwhelming need from those struggling with food insecurity in the area, the church’s food ministry chairperson, Emily Smith, says they feed about 60 to 75 people a month.

“We are blessed to have, but there are so many in the community that don’t have,” Smith said. “And we want it to be a blessing.”

This month, Hendrick Lexus donated 100 frozen turkeys and, by partnering with the Lowcountry Food Bank, like they always do, the church was able to pass out canned foods, rice, mac and cheese, fruit and anything else needed to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s important that we all be able to eat at the table and it’s a blessing for us to serve because we are indeed servants,” Smith said.

To grab food or volunteer with future food distribution events, call the Morris Street Baptist office at 843-723-0408. Ask for Emily Smith or leave her a message.

All distributions are hosted on the third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon.

If there are frozen turkeys still left over from this Saturday’s event, Smith says the rest will be passed out at the Christmas distribution Saturday, Dec. 16.

