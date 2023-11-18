Fight for better living conditions at Gadsden Green continues as lawsuit unfolds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The fight for improved living conditions at Gadsden Green continues.

The Racial Justice Network held a press conference Friday to address the Charleston Housing Authority and “numerous tenant concerns.”

At that press conference, Racial Justice Network leaders shared their next steps, and Rep. Wendell Gilliard shared an update to the lawsuit Gadsden Green tenants filed against the Charleston Housing Authority.

For some background, the lawsuit was filed in September because of the “egregious deplorability” of living conditions.

The original lawsuit was filed on Sept. 28, but an amended complaint adding the City of Charleston, the Board of Commissioners of the Charleston Housing Authority, Arthur Milligan, and Gadsden Green property manager Valerie Greer as defendants to the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 7, documents show.

Gilliard said he received a document production subpoena on Nov. 7 requesting all documents pertaining in any way to Gadsden Green, the Charleston Housing Authority, the tenants who filed the suit, and more. The subpoena states these documents include, but are not limited to, emails, text messages, letters and more.

At Friday’s press conference, Gilliard called the subpoena a “form of intimidation.”

“If you think for one minute that this is going to help the young children and the mothers with the mold infestation, the mosquito infestation, rats, this is ridiculous, you’re wasting money and time. This is not about me, this is about the people of Gadsden Green and all the other public housing here in Charleston County,” Gilliard said.

Racial Justice Network leaders said their next move is to hold a protest to raise awareness about the conditions of Gadsden Green.

The Charleston Housing Authority provided the following comment:

The Housing Authority is not aware of a press conference held by the Racial Justice Network and thus cannot comment on it. We will not make any comment on any matters that are the subject of ongoing litigation.

