Foster’s 30 lead Furman over Coastal Carolina 89-80

Coastal Carolina fell in the Myrtle Beach Invitational to Furman on Friday(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Foster’s 30 points led Furman over Coastal Carolina 89-80 on Friday night in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Foster also had five rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (3-1). Carter Whitt scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. JP Pegues shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.

The Chanticleers (1-2) were led in scoring by Kylan Blackmon, who finished with 23 points. Jacob Meyer added 18 points and four assists for Coastal Carolina. In addition, John Ojiako had 14 points and nine rebounds.

