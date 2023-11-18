SC Lottery
Four dead following early morning crash

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Sgt. Craig DuBose said officers responded to a “serious single vehicle collision with injuries” in the area of Riverland Drive and George Griffith Boulevard on James Island around 1:24 a.m. Saturday.

The department closed off Riverland Drive while their Major Accident Investigation Team conducted a preliminary investigation, which indicated that a 2010 Cadillac SUV was traveling south when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

Officials say there were five people inside the vehicle, none of whom were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Of those five, four were ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.

The fifth remained in the vehicle and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials do not believe there were any other vehicles involved in the collision at this time.

Riverland Drive reopened around 8 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation, with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office now coordinating. No charges have been filed.

The Charleston Police Department asks that anyone with information that may be pertinent to the investigation contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

