Free Beaufort Co. Narcan training event to take place

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering life-saving training sessions Monday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. free five-minute Narcan training sessions will be available without appointment.

Officials say the training will help people learn how to identify the signs of an overdose and how to help someone who may be overdosing.

Everyone who attends a session will receive free supplies of Narcan.

They will also have available free “Deterra Bags,” which are the proper way to dispose of expired or unwanted medication.

The training sessions will be held in the Beaufort County Administration Building located at 100 Ribaut Road.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.