Griffin’s 24 lead Wyoming past College of Charleston 67-60 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 24 points as Wyoming beat Charleston (SC) 67-60 on Friday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Griffin had four steals for the Cowboys (3-1). Caden Powell scored 10 points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Akuel Kot shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ben Burnham finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Cougars (1-3). Ante Brzovic added 12 points for Charleston. In addition, Bryce Butler had eight points.

