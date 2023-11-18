SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Meechie Johnson scores 24, South Carolina beats DePaul 73-68 at Arizona Tip-Off

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 24 points Friday night and South Carolina never trailed in its 73-68 win over DePaul at the Arizona Tip-Off.

South Carolina (4-0) is off to its best start since the 2016-17 team, which lost 77-73 to Gonzaga in the Final Four, won its first eight games.

Johnson scored 12 points in a 20-6 run that gave the Gamecocks a 24-10 lead when he capped the spurt with a jumper and then a three-point play midway through the first half. South Carolina took a nine-point lead into intermission and stretched its lead to 58-44 when Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk made a layup with 12:18 to play. Elijah Fisher and K.T. Raimey each hit a 3-pointer as the Blue Demons scored 11 of 14 points to trim their deficit to six with 5 minutes to go and Da’Sean Nelson hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 67-62 with 2:35 remaining. Johnson answered with two free throws 13 seconds and the Gamecocks, who shot just 59% (20 of 34) from the charity stripe, made 4 of 6 from the foul line from there to seal it.

Chico Carter Jr. — a native of Columbia and a graduate transfer from South Carolina — scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting for DePaul (1-3).

Zachary Davis added 10 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina plays Grand Canyon in the Cactus Division title game, and DePaul plays San Francisco in the third-place game, on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say Deputy James Hank Carter was fired due to an...
Former Charleston Co. deputy under investigation over use of force allegation
Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle...
1 found dead in vehicle submerged in Dorchester County retention pond
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Murdaugh accepts plea agreement ahead of financial crimes trial
Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen

Latest News

The College of Charleston dropped their 3rd in a row losing to Wyoming
Griffin’s 24 lead Wyoming past College of Charleston 67-60 at Myrtle Beach Invitational
Houston's Joseph Tugler (25) dunks against the defense of Utah's Ben Carlson (1) in the first...
Houston, Dayton advance to finals of Charleston Classic
CSU basketball
Horne, defense leads N.C. State in rout of Charleston Southern, 87-53
Marshall scores 20 as Samford beats South Carolina State 89-72