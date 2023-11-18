SC Lottery
North Charleston Police respond to shooting on Irving Ave.

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon,...
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a shooting in North Charleston.

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Fire Department are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

