North Charleston Police respond to shooting on Irving Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a shooting in North Charleston.

The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Fire Department are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.