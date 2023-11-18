SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One person hurt in rollover crash near McClellanville

AMFD officials said the crash happened on Highway 45 at Audrey Lane outside of McClellanville.
AMFD officials said the crash happened on Highway 45 at Audrey Lane outside of McClellanville.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a single-vehicle rollover Friday night.

The fire district reported a single-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment just after 9:30 p.m. They said the crash happened on Highway 45 at Audrey Lane outside of McClellanville.

Fire officials said one person was taken to a local trauma center with moderate injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Reagan Anderson, 27, of Holly Hill, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a...
Former Orangeburg Co. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with teen
Fort Stewart
Family of four killed at Fort Stewart identified, early investigation indicates a ‘domestic’ incident
Judge Clifton Newman has requested a new judge be assigned to handle post-trial motions...
Judge asks to recuse himself from future Murdaugh murder trial hearings
Bowen Turner, who is now 21 years old, was released from a state prison on Wednesday after...
SC man accused of multiple rapes released from prison after 16 months

Latest News

Research shows protective gear contains PFAS, which have been linked to cancer.
Health concerns over firefighter gear made with ‘forever chemicals’
Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Man faces more charges after stealing Good Samaritan’s car from scene of crash
A project team has narrowed down the possible plans to improve safety on a Folly Beach roadway.
City, engineers seek additional feedback for Folly Beach road project
The man accused of stealing the vehicle of a Good Samaritan who stopped at the scene of a crash...
VIDEO: Man faces more charges after stealing Good Samaritan’s car from scene of crash