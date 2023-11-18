One person hurt in rollover crash near McClellanville
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a single-vehicle rollover Friday night.
The fire district reported a single-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment just after 9:30 p.m. They said the crash happened on Highway 45 at Audrey Lane outside of McClellanville.
Fire officials said one person was taken to a local trauma center with moderate injuries.
