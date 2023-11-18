SC Lottery
Presidential hopefuls, community leaders among speakers at Blue Jamboree

The Charleston County Democratic Party gathered Saturday for the annual Blue Jamboree Rally in...
The Charleston County Democratic Party gathered Saturday for the annual Blue Jamboree Rally in downtown Charleston, hosting dozens in the form of presidential candidates, congresspeople and community members and leaders.(Live 5)
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Democratic Party gathered Saturday for the annual Blue Jamboree Rally in downtown Charleston, hosting dozens in the form of presidential candidates, congresspeople and community members and leaders.

The event at American Theater signifies a kickoff to the upcoming election year.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from and speak with potential candidates for the Democratic Party in 2024 on the national, statewide and local levels.

Speakers included U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. Congressman and presidential candidate Dean Phillips, South Carolina Senators Margie Bright Matthews and Deon Tedder, South Carolina State Representatives Spencer Wetmore and JA Moore and SC-01 Congressional candidates Mac Deford and Michael Moore.

The party says they hope this event built momentum for members of the Lowcountry party prior to the statewide First in the Nation Democratic Presidential Primary on February 3rd, 2024.

We reached out to the South Carolina Republican Party for a statement ahead of the event and upcoming election year.

The SCGOP did not provide a response.

