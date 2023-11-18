Single-vehicle crash closes off James Island road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Riverland Drive is currently closed off as they investigate an early morning crash.

Sgt. Craig DuBose said officers responded to a “serious single vehicle collision with injuries” in the area of Riverland Drive and George Griffith Boulevard on James Island around 1:24 a.m. Saturday.

The number of occupants and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

The Charleston Police Department has closed off Riverland Drive as their Major Accident Investigation Team conducts an investigation into the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

