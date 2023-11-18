Sunshine returns with comfortable temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move across our area today with high pressure moving in later this weekend. Look for more sunshine as we head into the afternoon. it will be pleasant with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be sunny with high pressure in control. It will be dry and slightly cooler with temperatures in the low 70s. Another cold front will approach our area at some point on Tuesday or Wednesday. Showers will be possible during this timeframe with temperatures each day in the low 70s. Behind this system, sunshine will return on Thanksgiving with temperatures back into the low to mid 60s. An area of low pressure could approach our area on Friday, bringing with it another chance for rain.

TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 49.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. Small Chance of Rain. High 71, Low 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 72, Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 70, Low 49.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 46.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 62.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.