57th Annual Governor’s Carolighting Ceremony held Sunday

This was the first year of a two-year session, so any bill that has not become law yet can be picked up where it is in the legislative process next year.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s 35-foot-tall Christmas tree will officially light up Sunday night during the 57th annual Governor’s Carolighting.

Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will kick off the holiday season on the State House’s north steps at 6 p.m.

The massive Norway Spruce arrived at the State House Monday from Henderson Tree Farms in Morgantown, North Carolina, Experience Columbia SC spokesperson Charlene Slaughter said.

“The Carolighting is one of South Carolina’s finest traditions, bringing together family, friends, and neighbors,” the governor said in a statement. “Peggy and I look forward to joining with fellow South Carolinians to celebrate the beginning of a new Christmas season.” 

This year’s event is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina. Organizers say Jada Samuel, Miss South Carolina 2023, will serve as the evening’s emcee.

The event will be livestreamed in this story. Check back for updates.

