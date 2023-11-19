SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

8 injured, 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Ravenel

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4 outside of the town of Ravenel.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of Highway 17 Saturday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4 outside of the town of Ravenel, the sheriff’s office shared on Twitter.

Deputies say one person died and eight others received injuries in the crash, most of which were minor.

As of 10 p.m., deputies still had the portion of the highway closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon,...
2 people hurt in North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a...
Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond
The bridge leading into downtown Charleston has now reopened after a previous failure of bridge...
Bridge into Downtown Charleston opened, traffic flowing

Latest News

The Charleston County Democratic Party gathered Saturday for the annual Blue Jamboree Rally in...
Presidential hopefuls, community leaders among speakers at Blue Jamboree
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street...
Downtown church helps fill Thanksgiving plates for those in need
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a...
Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond