8 injured, 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of Highway 17 Saturday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4 outside of the town of Ravenel, the sheriff’s office shared on Twitter.

Deputies say one person died and eight others received injuries in the crash, most of which were minor.

As of 10 p.m., deputies still had the portion of the highway closed.

This is a developing story.

