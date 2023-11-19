Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to report of gunshot victim
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in Burton Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office says they received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Forest Field Subdivision in Burton.
Authorities say drivers should expect a large law enforcement presence in the area while they investigate.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.