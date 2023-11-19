SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to report of gunshot victim

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in Burton Saturday...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in Burton Saturday night.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in Burton Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Forest Field Subdivision in Burton.

Authorities say drivers should expect a large law enforcement presence in the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story.

