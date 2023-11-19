SC Lottery
Charleston Co. pursuit ends with deadly crash on Hwy. 78, troopers say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a pursuit in Charleston County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a pursuit in Charleston County.(WTVG)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a pursuit in Charleston County.

The crash happened on Highway 78 near Ingleside Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

A person on a 2021 BMW motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 78 while attempting to evade Charleston County deputies, Miller said.

Deputies attempted to pull the motorcycle over for a traffic violation and the driver failed to stop, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

The motorcyclist ran through the stop light and struck a 2021 Buick Enclave head-on, Allen said.

The person on the motorcycle died from their injuries at the scene, Miller said. The driver of the Buick was not hurt.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Allen said more details will become available on Monday.

