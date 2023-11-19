SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for information in consecutive Saturday shootings

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as they investigate two separate drive-by shooting incidents.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as they investigate two separate drive-by shooting incidents.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a residence at Ball Park Road located on Saint Helena Island following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 36-year-old Saint Helena Island man, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Officials say those men were gathered outside when shots were fired from a moving vehicle as it passed by. No suspects have been identified in this incident.

In a separate incident later in the day, deputies responded to the Forest Fields subdivision in Burton around 9:20 p.m. They had received several reports of gunfire. Deputies learned of a gunshot victim at a home on Thoroughbred Circle.

They located a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg after bullets were fired into the residence from the roadway.

Several others were inside the home but did not receive any injuries. The home itself received a significant amount of damage due to the sheer amount of gunfire.

Anyone with information about either of these events is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-7777. Anonymous tips can be submitted for a possible reward to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

These shootings are currently being investigated as separate incidents.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon,...
2 people hurt in North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a...
Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
8 injured, 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Ravenel

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
One arrested following early morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
LIVE 5 FIRST ALERT DESK: One arrested following early morning crash
In an effort to reduce waste, the City of Charleston is hosting its first-ever pumpkin-smashing...
Pumpkin smashing event to be held in West Ashley
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
8 injured, 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Ravenel