Deputies searching for information in consecutive Saturday shootings

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as they investigate two separate drive-by shooting incidents.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a residence at Ball Park Road located on Saint Helena Island following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 36-year-old Saint Helena Island man, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Officials say those men were gathered outside when shots were fired from a moving vehicle as it passed by. No suspects have been identified in this incident.

In a separate incident later in the day, deputies responded to the Forest Fields subdivision in Burton around 9:20 p.m. They had received several reports of gunfire. Deputies learned of a gunshot victim at a home on Thoroughbred Circle.

They located a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg after bullets were fired into the residence from the roadway.

Several others were inside the home but did not receive any injuries. The home itself received a significant amount of damage due to the sheer amount of gunfire.

Anyone with information about either of these events is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-7777. Anonymous tips can be submitted for a possible reward to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

These shootings are currently being investigated as separate incidents.

