Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to visit Murrells Inlet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, will be in Georgetown County Sunday for a meet and greet.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, will be in Georgetown County Sunday for a meet and greet.

Kennedy, who was formerly a Democratic candidate before dropping his bid to land on the Democratic primary ballot, will be in Murrells Inlet at Garden City Beach for a volunteer meet-up.

The event is focused on teaching people more about the grassroots movement and how the community can organize and get him on the ballot.

“I look forward to meeting all you wonderful people in the community. Let’s make this a more positive world by coming together for the greater good!” Kennedy said.

The event is set to go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 226 North Waccamaw Dr.

Interested individuals can RSVP on his campaign website.

