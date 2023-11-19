More sunshine with comfortable temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pleasant and dry conditions will continue today with high pressure in control. It will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. High pressure will move away from the area on Monday. Look for increasing clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Highs on Monday will be near 70 degrees. Another cold front will approach our area at some point on Tuesday or Wednesday. Showers will be possible during this timeframe with temperatures each day in the low 70s. Rainfall will generally stay under an inch for most of the Lowcountry, but early Thanksgiving travel plans could still experience minor delays. Behind this system, sunshine will return on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures back into the low to mid 60s. An area of low pressure could approach our area on Friday, bringing with it another chance for rain.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 53.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. Small Chance of Rain Late. High 70, Low 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 74, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 68, Low 48.

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy & Cooler. High 63, Low 47.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 64. Low 47.

