One arrested following early morning crash

The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an early morning collision.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an early morning collision.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Meeting and Woolfe Streets in Downtown Charleston. Sgt. Craig Dubose said one vehicle was overturned.

One driver was arrested and one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No information regarding the number of people involved in this crash or the sequence of events has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

