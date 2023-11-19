SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall

Police say they were called to a shopping mall in North Charleston Saturday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they were called to a shopping mall in North Charleston Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said they initially received a report of a shooting at Northwoods Mall. When officers arrived on scene, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a jewelry case at the mall.

Jacobs said no shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left I-526 shut down for hours Thursday.
6 injured, 2 seriously in crash that closed I-526 for hours
Dorchester County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle...
1 found dead in vehicle submerged in Dorchester County retention pond
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say Deputy James Hank Carter was fired due to an...
Former Charleston Co. deputy under investigation over use of force allegation

Latest News

The Charleston County Democratic Party gathered Saturday for the annual Blue Jamboree Rally in...
Presidential hopefuls, community leaders among speakers at Blue Jamboree
Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street...
Downtown church helps fill Thanksgiving plates for those in need
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a...
Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond
Giving the gift of food, and even a whole Thanksgiving meal, is a blessing that Morris Street...
VIDEO: Downtown church helps fill Thanksgiving plates for those in need