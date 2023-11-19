Police respond to ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to a shopping mall in North Charleston Saturday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says police initially received a report of a shooting at Northwoods Mall. When officers arrived on scene, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a jewelry case at the mall.
Jacobs says no shots were fired.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
