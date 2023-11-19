Pumpkin smashing event to be held in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In an effort to reduce waste, the City of Charleston is hosting its first-ever pumpkin-smashing event to give rotting jack-o-lanterns a new purpose.

This free event, which does not require tickets or registration, will let attendees bring their pumpkins to Ackerman Park Sunday afternoon to smash before the remains are collected and taken to the Bees Ferry Compost Facility, where they will be turned into compost for local gardens and green spaces.

Pumpkins are required to be clean and readily compostable, with any substances like paint, marker, glue or glitter removed with a vegetable peeler and any wax leftover from candles scraped out and off all pumpkins.

All ages are welcome at the event. Safety glasses will be available and are required in addition to adult supervision for participants under the age of 18.

A tent will be up for this event at the West Ashley Farmers Market from noon to 4 p.m. at 55 Sycamore Ave.

Those who cannot attend, but still want to drop off pumpkins, can do so all fall at one of 14 designated locations, a list of which can be found on the government website.

