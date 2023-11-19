SC Lottery
Smith's 24 points help CofC defeat Coastal Carolina 80-72

Reyne Smith had 24 points as College of Charleston beat Coastal Carolina on Sunday
Reyne Smith had 24 points as College of Charleston beat Coastal Carolina on Sunday(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith’s 24 points helped Charleston defeat Coastal Carolina 80-72 on Sunday.

Smith was 6 of 13 shooting, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Cougars (2-3). Frankie Policelli shot 5 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Ante Brzovic had 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

The Chanticleers (1-3) were led in scoring by Kevin Easley Jr., who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Kylan Blackmon added 15 points and five steals for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Jacob Meyer had 12 points and two steals.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

