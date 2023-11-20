17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen

RUSSELLVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a teen who died Sunday in a head-on crash in St. Stephen.

Dylan Clark, 17, of Pineville, died in the two-vehicle crash on Russellville Road, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said the crash happened at approximately 3:37 p.m. Sunday when a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup traveling west on Russellville Road crossed the center line and collided with a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Clark, died at the scene, Butler said.

Troopers say EMS took the other driver to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Berkeley Fire & Rescue and Berkeley County EMS also responded to the scene.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

