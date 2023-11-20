SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the names of the four men killed early Saturday morning in a crash on James Island.

Earl Hamilton Jr., 29; James Hamilton, 27; Mitchell Watson, 26; and Tyler Barron, 29, all died at the scene of the crash on Riverland Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The coroner’s office confirmed the two Hamiltons were brothers.

Charleston Police responded at approximately 1:24 a.m. to a “serious single-vehicle crash” in the area of Riverland Drive and George Griffith Boulevard, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.

The police department’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted a preliminary investigation, which indicated that a 2010 Cadillac SUV was traveling south when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

Police said none of the five people inside the vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and the four who died were ejected from the SUV.

The fifth remained in the vehicle and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital to be treated for serious injuries, DuBose said..

Officials do not believe there were any other vehicles involved in the collision. Riverland Drive remained closed for several hours after the crash, reopening at around 8 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
One arrested following early morning crash in downtown Charleston
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in chase that ended with crash on Hwy. 78
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen
Charleston's mayor, a Charleston City Council Seat and one seat on Folly Beach's council will...
VIDEO: Three Charleston County races head to runoffs