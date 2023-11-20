Charleston mayoral candidates make final campaign bids before runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two men fighting for a spot to lead the city of Charleston took the opportunity to campaign one final time before the runoff election on Tuesday.

Voters will get another chance to vote for the city’s mayor in a runoff election between incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg and challenger Williams Cogswell.

Cogswell met with the community for one of his final campaign bids on Sunday.

Supporters met at a vacant spot along Sumar Street for a rally just two days short of the runoff elections.

Cogswell spoke to the group about affordability, traffic, community engagement, first responder partnerships and creating development to keep Charleston within its “unique qualities.”

He was also joined by city councilmember Keith Waring. Representative Wendall Gilliard was on the list of attendees but did not show.

“What happens here is really going to help define not just how this city grows, how our region grows,” Cogswell said.

Current mayor John Tecklenburg also spent the weekend campaigning throughout the city.

Tecklenburg and his family attended different community events and campaigned door-to-door.

Tecklenburg says if re-elected, some of his priorities are to continue public safety efforts, protect the city from flooding and provide more affordable housing.

“We got a great response today. We’re feeling good about Tuesday. We’re ready to give thanks on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and we want to remind everyone to come out and vote on Tuesday,” Tecklenburg said.

Even if voters didn’t get to the polls last time around, they are still eligible to vote for being a resident in Charleston.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Click here to see your sample ballot based on your home address.

Click here to find your polling place.

