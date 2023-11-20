Charleston Police officer rescues dog who fled from owner’s car after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer with the Charleston Police Department took part in an unusual pursuit on Sunday.

Police say a startled dog took off from its owner’s vehicle after they were involved in a fender bender near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Interstate 526.

Officer Dahlen was able to catch up with the four-legged fugitive before anyone was hurt.

🐾 Paw and Order: Officer Dahlen Edition🐾



It's not every day you see an officer in a foot chase with a four-legged fugitive…unless you were near Sam Rittenberg Blvd. and I-526 earlier today!



Our K9 friend here was spooked after being in a fender bender. But fear not, our… pic.twitter.com/oLlSsSuoSR — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) November 19, 2023

The police department shared details of Officer Dahlen and the dog’s adventure in a lighthearted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our fleet-footed hero caught up with the runaway pup before we had to put out a BOLO,” they joked.

