SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in chase that ended with crash on Hwy. 78

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a pursuit in Charleston County.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Ravenel man died Saturday night in a crash after the motorcycle he operated collided with another vehicle.

Richard Dean Bailey, 31, died at the scene of the crash from blunt force injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened on Highway 78 near Ingleside Boulevard at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Charleston County deputies say one of their officers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2021 BMW motorcycle for a traffic violation, but its driver failed to stop. The motorcyclist traveling east on Highway 78 ran through a stop light and struck a 2021 Buick Enclave head-on, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Miller said the driver of the Buick was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
One arrested following early morning crash in downtown Charleston
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen
Charleston's mayor, a Charleston City Council Seat and one seat on Folly Beach's council will...
VIDEO: Three Charleston County races head to runoffs