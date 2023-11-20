Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in chase that ended with crash on Hwy. 78

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Ravenel man died Saturday night in a crash after the motorcycle he operated collided with another vehicle.

Richard Dean Bailey, 31, died at the scene of the crash from blunt force injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened on Highway 78 near Ingleside Boulevard at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Charleston County deputies say one of their officers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2021 BMW motorcycle for a traffic violation, but its driver failed to stop. The motorcyclist traveling east on Highway 78 ran through a stop light and struck a 2021 Buick Enclave head-on, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Miller said the driver of the Buick was not hurt.

