Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that shut down a portion of Highway 17 Saturday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man died Saturday night in a crash that injured eight other people and shut down a portion of Highway 17 Saturday night.

Nathen Head, 37, died at the scene of the crash from blunt force injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 5900 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 8:53 p.m., authorities said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that most of the injuries were minor.

The roadway opened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, some five hours after the crash happened.

