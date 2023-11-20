Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man died Saturday night in a crash that injured eight other people and shut down a portion of Highway 17 Saturday night.

Nathen Head, 37, died at the scene of the crash from blunt force injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 5900 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 8:53 p.m., authorities said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that most of the injuries were minor.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: both lanes of Savannah Hwy near St Paul Station 4 are shut down due to a 2-car accident, injuring 9 people. Most injuries are minor. Drivers in the area should take alternate routes. #chsnews — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) November 19, 2023

The roadway opened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, some five hours after the crash happened.

