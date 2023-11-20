SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mack scores 21 of his 27 in 2nd half, South Carolina beats Grand Canyon, wins Arizona Tip-Off

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — B.J. Mack hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points — 21 in the second half — to help South Carolina beat Grand Canyon 75-68 Sunday to win the Cactus Division at the Arizona Tip-Off.

Mack made 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Myles Stute scored 12 points and Jacobi Wright added 10 — including two baskets in the final 2-plus minutes — on 4-of-5 shooting for South Carolina (5-0).

Gabe McGlothan made two free throws to open the scoring in the second half and give Grand Canyon a 31-30 lead but Mack answered with a 3-pointer that gave South Carolina the lead for good with 19:29 to play and the Lopes trailed the rest of the way.

Mack made a layup and then hit two free throws to stretch the lead to 54-43 midway through the second half but Collin Moore hit a 3-pointer to spark a 14-5 that trimmed Grand Canyon’s deficit to two points with 5:32 remaining. Mack hit a 3-pointer and made three free throws after he was fouled on another 3-point shot to make it 67-58 with 4 minutes to go.

McGlothan led Grand Canyon (3-1) with 18 points, Tyon Grant-Foster scored 16, Moore 15 and Ray Harrison added 12.

South Carolina returns home to play Notre Dame on Nov. 28. Grand Canyon plays host to North Dakota State on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
8 injured, 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Ravenel
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall
The shooting happened in the Union Heights community near Irving Avenue Saturday afternoon,...
2 people hurt in North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was found dead inside a...
Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman found in submerged vehicle in retention pond

Latest News

The Stingrays got their 1st home win of the season beating Orlando in OT no Sunday
Stingrays skate past Solar Bears in overtime
Reyne Smith had 24 points as College of Charleston beat Coastal Carolina on Sunday
Smith’s 24 points help CofC defeat Coastal Carolina 80-72
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland runs for a touchdown after intercepting the pass against...
DaRon Bland ties NFL record with 4th pick-6 this season in Cowboys’ 33-10 rout of Panthers
Girard sparks Clemson to 85-68 victory over Boise State