SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say

Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the highway.(wwbt/nbc12)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed last week after a deer hit his motorcycle.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ingram Haynes was heading north on the U.S. 17 Bypass around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

They said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into Haynes, running him off the highway.

Police said the 36-year-old man rolled several times and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
8 injured, 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Ravenel
The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Four dead following early morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
One arrested following early morning crash in downtown Charleston
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall

Latest News

FILE - A man has been arrested after police say he beat a Wingstop employee during a robbery.
Police: Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery
Officials are increasing monitoring for symptoms in deer, elk, and moose in the park, and they...
Wildlife officials confirm ‘zombie deer’ disease in Yellowstone for the first time
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys