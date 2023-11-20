SC Lottery
Multiple arrests made in connection to car break-ins at apartment complex

By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two adults and four juveniles are facing charges after a string of vehicle break-ins at a Summerville apartment complex.

Ta’Vario Brown and Dearrell Samuels are charged with 17 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm, four counts of possession of a stolen firearm and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Summerville Police Department.

Four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17, whose names have not been released, are charged with 17 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to the area of 1013 Farm Springs Road for reports of several people breaking into vehicles early Saturday morning.

A witness was able to provide police with a description of the suspect’s vehicle, Capt. Chris Hirsch said in a release.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search. During the search, they found gloves, flashlights, masks, and four stolen firearms.

Police said several of the suspects still had remnants of glass on their clothing from smashing car windows.

Brown and Samuels were booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center. The teens were booked at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

