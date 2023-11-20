SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Possible debris found from missing fishing boat

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it’s looking into reports of possible debris found from the fishing boat of three missing boaters from Brunswick.

This comes as families of the three men onboard wait for answers in what has been a weeks-long search.

The Coast Guard confirmed that a Good Samaritan discovered a bait box Sunday that, based on pictures, matched the description of one from the missing fishing vessel named the “Carol Ann.”

The box was found off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla.

A response crew went to the area to search for any other debris or signs of distress.

A broadcast alert was sent out, urging mariners in the area to keep a lookout.

The three men who were reported to be on the Carol Ann are Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow. The three have been missing for about a month after the boat did not return to Brunswick in October.

You may remember the Coast Guard ended its search for the boat last month and says they’re looking into whether this discovery is linked to the missing boat.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said, “Coast Guard cutters and aircraft routinely patrol the entire eastern seaboard and will be ready to respond should additional information become available that would prompt us to search a specific area.” Recently, the non-profit group, United Cajun Navy, joined the search for the three men. Crews from that group had been looking in waters north of Brunswick.

A group spokesperson said on Monday that crews will be coordinating a new search area following this discovery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for three Charleston County runoff races.
ELECTION RESULTS: All precincts reporting in Charleston Co. runoff races
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway...
Bomb threat at Harris Teeter unfounded, Charleston police say
The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at...
18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
After several missed hearings, Ronald Ergle showed in Charleston bankruptcy court on Tuesday...
‘Not hiding anything’: Contractor appears in bankruptcy court after failing to show

Latest News

Firefighters in Berkeley County are responding to a fire in the Cross area Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fire in Cross area
Firefighters in Berkeley County are responding to a fire in the Cross area Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: Cross fire
A Lowcountry organization is working to assist the homeless and underprivileged population in...
Jean’s Angels hosts weekly shower and laundry event for the homeless community
A Lowcountry organization is working to assist the homeless and underprivileged population in...
VIDEO: Jean’s Angels hosts weekly shower and laundry event for the homeless community
The Goose Creek Fire Department is bringing some holiday joy by delivering a message of hope to...
VIDEO: Goose Creek Fire Dept. hosting toy drive for first time