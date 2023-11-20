SC gas prices remain steady ahead of Thanksgiving travel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State has remained unchanged over the past week at $2.89 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in the state.

Prices in South Carolina at 17.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 28.5 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.

The cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.58 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.41 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning could be found at a station in Charleston selling gas for $2.67 per gallon.

CLICK HERE for the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the national average has fallen for nine straight weeks to its lowest point since January. The national average fell 6.2 cents per gallon to an average of $3.27. The national average is down 25.9 cents from a month ago and stands 36.9 cents per gallon lower than one year ago, GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports shows.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”

The price of diesel also fell this week by 6.9 cents to an average of $4.28 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.