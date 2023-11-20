SC Lottery
Storm system to bring wet weather before Thanksgiving!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system strengthening across the central part of the United States will head our way eventually bringing wet weather before a Thanksgiving cool down.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. High 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Rain. High 69.

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy. High 64.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67.

