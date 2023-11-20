Summerville Police to hold safety checkpoints the night before Thanksgiving

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department plans to have multiple safety checkpoints Wednesday night to prevent drunk driving.

Capt. Chris Hirsch said officers will be out in full force with extra patrols as well as checkpoints to ensure that reckless and intoxicated drivers are not on the roads.

“The goal of the Summerville Police Department is to make sure that everyone returns home safely to celebrate with their families this Thanksgiving,” he said.

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the country to drive and nearly half of all fatal accidents involve an impaired driver, statistics state.

Checkpoints will begin at 6 p.m. on South Main Street, Boonehill Road, North Maple Street, West 5th North Street, Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park Boulevard, Hirsch said.

Police suggest alternatives to drinking and driving like calling a friend or family member, calling a taxi, or a ride-hailing service like Uber or Lyft.

