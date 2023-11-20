SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teens arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

Two teens are facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through two counties.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teens are facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through two counties.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the 10000 block of North Carolina Drive in McClellanville around 1 a.m. Saturday, spokesperson Amber Allen said.

The vehicle was a blue Subaru Forrester that had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant the day before.

Deputies noticed the vehicle parked at a gas station before it sped away onto Pinckney Street, Dupree Road and then North Highway 17 before it crossed into Georgetown County. Charleston County deputies canceled the pursuit and advised the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office of the stolen vehicle.

Allen said the stolen vehicle eventually came back into Charleston County, and deputies deployed stop sticks. The driver of the stolen vehicle continued to drive, leading deputies through multiple yards and fields.

The driver and the passenger, whose names have not been released, abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motion and it crashed into a ditch.

A Mount Pleasant Police K-9 and a Charleston County deputy found the teens hiding in a bush.

The teens were taken into custody and booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
One arrested following early morning crash in downtown Charleston
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
When officers arrived at the Northwoods Mall, they learned it was a “smash and grab” of a...
Police investigate ‘smash and grab’ at Northwoods Mall

Latest News

North Charleston Police responded to the mall for reports of a shooting, which was later...
‘Heart’s pounding’: Northwoods Mall employees’ reactions to ‘smash and grab’
Two teens are facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed...
VIDEO: Teens arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car
Two adults and four juveniles are facing charges after a string of vehicle break-ins at a...
Multiple arrests made in connection to car break-ins at apartment complex
Summerville Police plan safety checkpoints on six roads starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in...
Summerville Police to hold safety checkpoints the night before Thanksgiving