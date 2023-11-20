Teens arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teens are facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through two counties.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the 10000 block of North Carolina Drive in McClellanville around 1 a.m. Saturday, spokesperson Amber Allen said.

The vehicle was a blue Subaru Forrester that had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant the day before.

Deputies noticed the vehicle parked at a gas station before it sped away onto Pinckney Street, Dupree Road and then North Highway 17 before it crossed into Georgetown County. Charleston County deputies canceled the pursuit and advised the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office of the stolen vehicle.

Allen said the stolen vehicle eventually came back into Charleston County, and deputies deployed stop sticks. The driver of the stolen vehicle continued to drive, leading deputies through multiple yards and fields.

The driver and the passenger, whose names have not been released, abandoned the vehicle while it was still in motion and it crashed into a ditch.

A Mount Pleasant Police K-9 and a Charleston County deputy found the teens hiding in a bush.

The teens were taken into custody and booked at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

