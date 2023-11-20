SC Lottery
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant

The North Charleston Police Department says three men have been arrested after a restaurant was broken into earlier this month.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says three men have been arrested after a restaurant was broken into earlier this month.

Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged with second-degree burglary, jail records state.

All three men are accused of breaking into Tiki Taco on Rivers Avenue on Nov. 4, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs says.

Investigators say the burglary was similar to other burglaries at Hispanic grocery stores in North Charleston and the surrounding area.

Jacobs says the arrests were made after detectives held a meeting with other agencies.

Authorities are still investigating other burglaries in the area.

The three suspects were arrested and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday.

