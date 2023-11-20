Troopers: 1 dead in Berkeley County crash near Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.

The crash happened Sunday outside of Russellville around 3:37 p.m., Lance Corporal Lena Butler said.

A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling west on Secondary Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup, Butler said.

The driver of the Chevrolet succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Officials said the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

