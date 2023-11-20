SC Lottery
Williamsburg Co. deputies arrest man in burglary of vacant school

By Patrick Phillips

SALTERS, S.C. (WCSC) - A St. Stephen man faces multiple charges in connection with thefts from a former elementary school in the Salters area of Williamsburg County.

Wendell Darrell Cannon Jr., 39, is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny (value $10,000 or greater), malicious injury to property (value $10,000 or greater) and possession of methamphetamine (first offense), Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Deputies responded Tuesday to the vacant D.P. Cooper School where a Williamsburg County School District employee reported seeing a vehicle on the property that was not authorized to be there. Deputies arrived to find a vehicle backed into a storage building behind the school where items were stored. They also found several doors of the building open.

The vehicle contained property from the school, Brown said.

They found Cannon inside the storage building hiding behind a shelf in an empty room, she said. He was arrested without incident.

Warrants state that during a search of him at the time of the arrest, he told deputies he had a “meth pipe” and “half of a gram of meth” on his person , which they found in his pants pocket.

He was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

