18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex identified
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Christopher Bowen. No cause or manner of death has been released.
Officers responded to Forest Park Apartments on Battery Creek Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.
When officers arrived they located Bowen dead inside a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigation Setian at 843-322-7928 or call the tip line at 843-322-7938 if they wish to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.