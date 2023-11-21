18-year-old found dead inside vehicle at Beaufort apartment complex

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating after a teen was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to Forest Park Apartments on Battery Creek Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

Officers said they located an 18-year-old man dead inside of a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigation Setian at 843-322-7928 or call the tip line at 843-322-7938 if they wish to remain anonymous.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.