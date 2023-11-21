Charleston authorities respond to bomb threat at Harris Teeter
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers are responding to an incident at a grocery store on James Island Tuesday afternoon.
Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.
Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the building.
Officers are currently investigating the threat.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
