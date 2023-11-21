SC Lottery
Charleston authorities respond to bomb threat at Harris Teeter

The Charleston Police Department confirmed it is investigating a bomb threat at the James Island Harris Teeter.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers are responding to an incident at a grocery store on James Island Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from the building.

Officers are currently investigating the threat.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Harris Teeter on Maybank Highway after the store received a bomb threat around 4:20 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

