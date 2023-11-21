Charleston Southern Football Lands Four on All-Conference Lists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Four Charleston Southern football players were recognized on the 2023 Big South-OVC Football All-Conference teams announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.
Linebacker Malik Barnes earned All-Conference First Team recognition while Running Back TJ Ruff and offensive lineman Darius Meeks received Second Team honors. Offensive lineman Jacob Tylski laid claim to an All-Academic selection for his work on the field and in the classroom to round out the honors for Charleston Southern.
Barnes led the Charleston Southern defense with 72 total stops on the year, recording eight tackles five different times this year: Western Carolina, Bryant, Tennessee State, Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb. Barnes also recorded four total sacks, two of which coming in the final contest of the year at Gardner-Webb. The linebacker also recorded 10 tackles for loss, with 2.5 at home in a win over Lindenwood stood as the season high for Barnes.
Ruff started in all 11 contests for Charleston Southern, amassing 691 yards on the ground on 158 carries and seven scores. Ruff also scored multiple touchdowns two times this season, against Western Carolina and Tennessee State. His average of 62.8 yards per game was a team high, and he eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the home win over Lindenwood.
Meeks started all 11 games on the offensive line serving as an anchor on an experienced unit. Meeks was also joined by Tylski on the honors lists, as he started all 10 of the games he appeared in this year. The duo on the offensive line again served as mainstays in a line that saw multiple combinations throughout the year due to injuries.
2023 BIG SOUTH-OVC FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS AND ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS
FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
QB Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant
RB Sam Franklin, R-Soph., UT Martin
RB Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri
RB MJ Flowers, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois
WR Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri
WR Noah Robinson, R-Jr., Robert Morris
WR Jeff Caldwell, Soph., Lindenwood
WR Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois
TE Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris
OL Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin
OL Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri
OL Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois
OL Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin
OL Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin
OL Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant
DEFENSE
DL Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State
DL Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin
DL Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech
DL Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb
DL Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant
LB Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri
LB William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb
LB Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State
LB Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois
LB Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern
DB Blake Ruffin, R-Soph., Eastern Illinois
DB Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech
DB Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin
DB Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois
DB Ja’Kai Young, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb
SPECIALISTS
PK James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State
P Aidan Laros, R-Soph., UT Martin
LS AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb
KR Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood
PR Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri
AP Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb
SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
QB Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois
RB Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb
RB Jordan Gant, R-Fr., Tennessee State
RB TJ Ruff, Jr., Charleston Southern
WR Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant
WR Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant
WR DeVonte Tanksley, R-Jr., UT Martin
WR Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois
TE Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant
OL Gabriel Thompson, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb
OL Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant
OL Darius Meeks, Jr., Charleston Southern
OL Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois
OL Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin
OL JaQuan Adams, R-Fr., Gardner-Webb
DEFENSE
DL Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin
DL Michael Otty, Soph., Bryant
DL Kobe McClendon, Soph., Lindenwood
DL Joel Barrows, R-Jr., Eastern Illinois
DL Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech
LB Jaylon Sharpe, R-Jr., UT Martin
LB Jacquez McGowan, Soph., Tennessee Tech
LB Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech
LB Ethan Stuhlsatz, Soph., Lindenwood
LB Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb
DB Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri
DB Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant
DB Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb
DB JaMichael McGoy, R-Soph., UT Martin
DB Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State
SPECIALISTS
PK DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri
P Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State
LS Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State
KR Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin
AP Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Darnel Shillingford, DL, Gr., Bryant
Jacob Tylski, OL, Gr., Charleston Southern
Chad Strickland, OL, Gr., Eastern Illinois
William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb
Gareth Warren, OL, Jr., Lindenwood
Luke Beltavski, OL, Jr., Robert Morris
Paxton DeLaurent, QB, Jr., Southeast Missouri
Deveon Bryant, QB, Gr., Tennessee State
Hayden Olsen, K, Sr., Tennessee Tech
Gavin Olson, OL, Sr., UT Martin
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Jr., Bryant
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Terrell Allen, DL, Sr., Tennessee State
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aidan Laros, PK/P, R-Soph, UT Martin
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
MJ Flowers, RB, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois
CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Eriq George, DL, Fr., Tennessee State
Jermarian Jackson, DB, R-Fr., Robert Morris
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb
