Charleston Southern Football Lands Four on All-Conference Lists

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Four Charleston Southern football players were recognized on the 2023 Big South-OVC Football All-Conference teams announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.

Linebacker Malik Barnes earned All-Conference First Team recognition while Running Back TJ Ruff and offensive lineman Darius Meeks received Second Team honors. Offensive lineman Jacob Tylski laid claim to an All-Academic selection for his work on the field and in the classroom to round out the honors for Charleston Southern.

Barnes led the Charleston Southern defense with 72 total stops on the year, recording eight tackles five different times this year: Western Carolina, Bryant, Tennessee State, Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb. Barnes also recorded four total sacks, two of which coming in the final contest of the year at Gardner-Webb. The linebacker also recorded 10 tackles for loss, with 2.5 at home in a win over Lindenwood stood as the season high for Barnes.

Ruff started in all 11 contests for Charleston Southern, amassing 691 yards on the ground on 158 carries and seven scores. Ruff also scored multiple touchdowns two times this season, against Western Carolina and Tennessee State. His average of 62.8 yards per game was a team high, and he eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the home win over Lindenwood.

Meeks started all 11 games on the offensive line serving as an anchor on an experienced unit. Meeks was also joined by Tylski on the honors lists, as he started all 10 of the games he appeared in this year. The duo on the offensive line again served as mainstays in a line that saw multiple combinations throughout the year due to injuries.

2023 BIG SOUTH-OVC FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS AND ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant

RB Sam Franklin, R-Soph., UT Martin

RB Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri

RB MJ Flowers, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois

WR Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri

WR Noah Robinson, R-Jr., Robert Morris

WR Jeff Caldwell, Soph., Lindenwood

WR Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois

TE Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris

OL Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin

OL Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri

OL Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois

OL Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin

OL Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin

OL Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant

DEFENSE

DL Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State

DL Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin

DL Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DL Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb

DL Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant

LB Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri

LB William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb

LB Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State

LB Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois

LB Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern

DB Blake Ruffin, R-Soph., Eastern Illinois

DB Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DB Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin

DB Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois

DB Ja’Kai Young, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb

SPECIALISTS

PK James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State

P Aidan Laros, R-Soph., UT Martin

LS AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb

KR Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood

PR Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri

AP Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb

SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois

RB Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB Jordan Gant, R-Fr., Tennessee State

RB TJ Ruff, Jr., Charleston Southern

WR Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant

WR Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

WR DeVonte Tanksley, R-Jr., UT Martin

WR Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois

TE Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant

OL Gabriel Thompson, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

OL Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant

OL Darius Meeks, Jr., Charleston Southern

OL Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois

OL Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin

OL JaQuan Adams, R-Fr., Gardner-Webb

DEFENSE

DL Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin

DL Michael Otty, Soph., Bryant

DL Kobe McClendon, Soph., Lindenwood

DL Joel Barrows, R-Jr., Eastern Illinois

DL Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech

LB Jaylon Sharpe, R-Jr., UT Martin

LB Jacquez McGowan, Soph., Tennessee Tech

LB Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech

LB Ethan Stuhlsatz, Soph., Lindenwood

LB Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb

DB Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri

DB Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant

DB Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb

DB JaMichael McGoy, R-Soph., UT Martin

DB Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State

SPECIALISTS

PK DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri

P Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State

LS Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State

KR Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin

AP Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Darnel Shillingford, DL, Gr., Bryant

Jacob Tylski, OL, Gr., Charleston Southern

Chad Strickland, OL, Gr., Eastern Illinois

William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb

Gareth Warren, OL, Jr., Lindenwood

Luke Beltavski, OL, Jr., Robert Morris

Paxton DeLaurent, QB, Jr., Southeast Missouri

Deveon Bryant, QB, Gr., Tennessee State

Hayden Olsen, K, Sr., Tennessee Tech

Gavin Olson, OL, Sr., UT Martin

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Jr., Bryant

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Terrell Allen, DL, Sr., Tennessee State

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aidan Laros, PK/P, R-Soph, UT Martin

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

MJ Flowers, RB, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois

CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Eriq George, DL, Fr., Tennessee State

Jermarian Jackson, DB, R-Fr., Robert Morris

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb

