SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Southern Football Lands Four on All-Conference Lists

Charleston Southern football
Charleston Southern football(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Four Charleston Southern football players were recognized on the 2023 Big South-OVC Football All-Conference teams announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.

Linebacker Malik Barnes earned All-Conference First Team recognition while Running Back TJ Ruff and offensive lineman Darius Meeks received Second Team honors. Offensive lineman Jacob Tylski laid claim to an All-Academic selection for his work on the field and in the classroom to round out the honors for Charleston Southern.

Barnes led the Charleston Southern defense with 72 total stops on the year, recording eight tackles five different times this year: Western Carolina, Bryant, Tennessee State, Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb. Barnes also recorded four total sacks, two of which coming in the final contest of the year at Gardner-Webb. The linebacker also recorded 10 tackles for loss, with 2.5 at home in a win over Lindenwood stood as the season high for Barnes.

Ruff started in all 11 contests for Charleston Southern, amassing 691 yards on the ground on 158 carries and seven scores. Ruff also scored multiple touchdowns two times this season, against Western Carolina and Tennessee State. His average of 62.8 yards per game was a team high, and he eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the home win over Lindenwood.  

Meeks started all 11 games on the offensive line serving as an anchor on an experienced unit. Meeks was also joined by Tylski on the honors lists, as he started all 10 of the games he appeared in this year. The duo on the offensive line again served as mainstays in a line that saw multiple combinations throughout the year due to injuries.  

2023 BIG SOUTH-OVC FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS AND ANNUAL AWARD WINNERS

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB   Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant

RB   Sam Franklin, R-Soph., UT Martin

RB   Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri

RB   MJ Flowers, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois

WR  Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri

WR  Noah Robinson, R-Jr., Robert Morris

WR  Jeff Caldwell, Soph., Lindenwood

WR  Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois

TE   Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris

OL   Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin

OL   Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri

OL   Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois

OL   Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin

OL   Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin

OL   Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant

DEFENSE

DL    Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State

DL    Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin

DL    Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DL    Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb

DL    Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant

LB    Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri

LB    William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb

LB    Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State

LB    Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois

LB    Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern

DB   Blake Ruffin, R-Soph., Eastern Illinois

DB   Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DB   Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin

DB   Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois

DB   Ja’Kai Young, R-Soph., Gardner-Webb

SPECIALISTS

PK   James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State

P     Aidan Laros, R-Soph., UT Martin

LS    AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb

KR   Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood

PR   Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri

AP   Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb

SECOND-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

QB   Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois

RB   Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB   Jordan Gant, R-Fr., Tennessee State

RB   TJ Ruff, Jr., Charleston Southern

WR  Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant

WR  Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

WR  DeVonte Tanksley, R-Jr., UT Martin

WR  Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois

TE   Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant

OL   Gabriel Thompson, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

OL   Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant

OL   Darius Meeks, Jr., Charleston Southern

OL   Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois

OL   Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin

OL   JaQuan Adams, R-Fr., Gardner-Webb

DEFENSE

DL    Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin

DL    Michael Otty, Soph., Bryant

DL    Kobe McClendon, Soph., Lindenwood

DL    Joel Barrows, R-Jr., Eastern Illinois

DL    Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech

LB    Jaylon Sharpe, R-Jr., UT Martin

LB    Jacquez McGowan, Soph., Tennessee Tech

LB    Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech

LB    Ethan Stuhlsatz, Soph., Lindenwood

LB    Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb

DB   Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri

DB   Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant

DB   Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb

DB   JaMichael McGoy, R-Soph., UT Martin

DB   Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State

SPECIALISTS

PK   DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri

P     Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State

LS    Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State

KR   Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin

AP   Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Darnel Shillingford, DL, Gr., Bryant

Jacob Tylski, OL, Gr., Charleston Southern

Chad Strickland, OL, Gr., Eastern Illinois

William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb

Gareth Warren, OL, Jr., Lindenwood

Luke Beltavski, OL, Jr., Robert Morris

Paxton DeLaurent, QB, Jr., Southeast Missouri

Deveon Bryant, QB, Gr., Tennessee State

Hayden Olsen, K, Sr., Tennessee Tech

Gavin Olson, OL, Sr., UT Martin

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zevi Eckhaus, QB, Jr., Bryant

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Terrell Allen, DL, Sr., Tennessee State

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aidan Laros, PK/P, R-Soph, UT Martin

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

MJ Flowers, RB, R-Fr., Eastern Illinois

CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Eriq George, DL, Fr., Tennessee State

Jermarian Jackson, DB, R-Fr., Robert Morris

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Wilkerson, Eastern Illinois

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

William McRainey, LB, Gr., Gardner-Webb

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
North Charleston Police responded to the mall for reports of a shooting, which was later...
‘Heart’s pounding’: Northwoods Mall employees’ reactions to ‘smash and grab’
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen

Latest News

VIDEO: Summerville def. St. John's, 91-33 in ColaKicks Classic
VIDEO: Beckham def. Beaufort, 56-33 in ColaKicks Classic
VIDEO: Tulsa def. SC State in men's basketball
Haggerty scores 28 as Tulsa takes down South Carolina State 90-70