SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews battle house fire in Summerville

Two people are without a home after a structure fire in Summerville Monday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without a home after a structure fire in Summerville Monday afternoon.

Firefighters with Summerville Fire & Rescue were called to 159 Spring Meadows Pkwy. for a reported structure fire just before 4 p.m.

On scene, crews found a structure fully involved with flames through the roof, Capt. Jeremiah D. Lee said.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and remained on scene to extinguish any hotspots.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in chase that ended with crash on Hwy. 78
The Charleston Police Department says one person has been arrested on DUI charges following an...
One arrested following early morning crash in downtown Charleston
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Adoptions are being finalized across the Palmetto State to celebrate Statewide Adoption Day.
Lowcountry family marks Statewide Adoption Day with adoption of two daughters
North Charleston Police responded to the mall for reports of a shooting, which was later...
‘Heart’s pounding’: Northwoods Mall employees’ reactions to ‘smash and grab’
Two people are without a home after a structure fire in Summerville Monday afternoon.
VIDEO: Crews battle house fire in Summerville
Adoptions are being finalized across the state to celebrate Statewide Adoption Day.
VIDEO: Lowcountry family marks Statewide Adoption Day with adoption of two daughters