Crews battle house fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without a home after a structure fire in Summerville Monday afternoon.

Firefighters with Summerville Fire & Rescue were called to 159 Spring Meadows Pkwy. for a reported structure fire just before 4 p.m.

On scene, crews found a structure fully involved with flames through the roof, Capt. Jeremiah D. Lee said.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and remained on scene to extinguish any hotspots.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

