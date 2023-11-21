SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews respond to 2 Colleton County fires Sunday

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two homes were damaged in separate fires in Colleton County Sunday.

Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to a home in Jonesville just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor saw smoke from a home on Ground Circle and called 911.

Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to a home in Jonesville just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a...
Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to a home in Jonesville just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor saw smoke from a home on Ground Circle and called 911.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters located a double-wide mobile home with flames coming from the roof.

A fire from the kitchen had spread into the attic and across one side of the home, firefighters said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and attic space.

The inside of the home had moderate smoke and water damage but most of the family’s personal belongings were saved, firefighters said.

Crews responded to a fire on Edgewood Street around 4 p.m. Sunday and found a singlewide mobile...
Crews responded to a fire on Edgewood Street around 4 p.m. Sunday and found a singlewide mobile home with fire and smoke coming from the roof.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Crews responded to a fire on Edgewood Street around 4 p.m. Sunday and found a single-wide mobile home with fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Hampton Street before locating the fire several blocks away.

Firefighters said the home had substantial damage and the fire may have started in the living room of the home.

No one was inside of either home at the time of the fires and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash.
Charleston Co. coroner identifies 4 victims of Saturday morning crash
Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 17 near St. Paul Station 4...
Coroner IDs victim in crash near Ravenel that left 8 others injured
Darryl Antonion Burden, 40, Thyron Triamine Burden, 39 and Frank B. Rollins, 69, are charged...
Three men charged with breaking into N. Charleston restaurant
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County.
17-year-old killed in weekend crash in St. Stephen
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash following a...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in chase that ended with crash on Hwy. 78

Latest News

Voters will get another chance to choose who they think should be the next leader of the city...
Charleston mayoral candidates send final message to voters ahead of runoff
Organizers hope to reach a goal of $75,000, which will provide thousands of meals over the...
One80 Place fights food insecurity with ‘Turkey and a $20′
One80 Place will host its 11th annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive Tuesday.
VIDEO: One80 Place fights food insecurity with ‘Turkey and a $20′
Voters will get another chance to choose who they think should be the next leader of the city...
VIDEO: Charleston mayoral candidates send final message to voters ahead of runoff