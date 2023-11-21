Crews respond to 2 Colleton County fires Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two homes were damaged in separate fires in Colleton County Sunday.

Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to a home in Jonesville just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor saw smoke from a home on Ground Circle and called 911.

Colleton Fire-Rescue responded to a home in Jonesville just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor saw smoke from a home on Ground Circle and called 911. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters located a double-wide mobile home with flames coming from the roof.

A fire from the kitchen had spread into the attic and across one side of the home, firefighters said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and attic space.

The inside of the home had moderate smoke and water damage but most of the family’s personal belongings were saved, firefighters said.

Crews responded to a fire on Edgewood Street around 4 p.m. Sunday and found a singlewide mobile home with fire and smoke coming from the roof. (Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Crews responded to a fire on Edgewood Street around 4 p.m. Sunday and found a single-wide mobile home with fire and smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Hampton Street before locating the fire several blocks away.

Firefighters said the home had substantial damage and the fire may have started in the living room of the home.

No one was inside of either home at the time of the fires and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.