Deputies arrest man in deadly weekend Charleston County shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man is charged in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead, deputies say.

Dameon Lamar Thompson, 30, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 4300 block of Andrews Street Saturday morning. Deputies responded when a passerby spotted a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

Investigators were able to identify Thompson as a suspect in the deadly shooting, sheriff’s spokesperson Amber Allen said.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.