Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County girl

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Key’Anie Shawnese Quarles was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree.

She was last seen wearing all black with a grey shirt.

Quarles is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Williamsburg county 911 center or 843-354-0606.

