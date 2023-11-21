SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg County girl

Key’Anie Shawnese Quarles was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree.
Key’Anie Shawnese Quarles was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old girl last seen Monday.

Key’Anie Shawnese Quarles was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Sumter Highway in Kingstree.

She was last seen wearing all black with a grey shirt.

Quarles is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Williamsburg county 911 center or 843-354-0606.

