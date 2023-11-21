FIRST ALERT: Wet Thanksgiving travel expected over the next two days!
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wet weather is expected in advance of Thanksgiving and will be impactful across the Lowcountry today and tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 75.
WEDNESDAY: AM Rain Likely. High 67.
THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny. High 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 66.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 65.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.